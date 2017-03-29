Streaming Media

January/February 2017
Join Our Webinar March 30 On Optimizing Video Workflow
Limelight Networks will discuss how you can streamline delivery to a diversity of devices without sacrificing video quality or failing to meet viewer expectations
By
Posted on March 29, 2017
Online video viewers today expect the viewing experience to be broadcast quality, no matter what device they're watching on. In order to meet those expectations, content publishers need to develop workflows that are as streamlined as they are robust. In a web event called "Strategies to Optimize Your Online Video Workflow and Deliver Experiences That Wow" on Thursday, March 30 at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT, Limelight Networks' senior product marketing managers Charles Kraus and Charles Russell will share their insights into how to achieve those goals.

The goal is to create a scalable workflow that automates the content preparation and distribution process as much as possible, and the discussion will break this down into 5 key elements:

  • Evolving viewer expectations and what they mean for your video workflow
  • How to streamline delivery to a diversity of devices without sacrificing video quality
  • Key workflow components that can dramatically reduce re-buffering and latency
  • Strategies to secure your content and protect you from cyberthreats
  • Developing scalable processes that simplify operations and increase customer reach

The webinar will also include case studies of organizations that are successfuly meeting these challenges.

Register today for "Strategies to Optimize Your Online Video Workflow and Deliver Experiences That Wow".

