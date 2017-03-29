Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

Join Our Webinar March 30 On Optimizing Video Workflow

Limelight Networks will discuss how you can streamline delivery to a diversity of devices without sacrificing video quality or failing to meet viewer expectations

Page 1

Online video viewers today expect the viewing experience to be broadcast quality, no matter what device they're watching on. In order to meet those expectations, content publishers need to develop workflows that are as streamlined as they are robust. In a web event called "Strategies to Optimize Your Online Video Workflow and Deliver Experiences That Wow" on Thursday, March 30 at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT, Limelight Networks' senior product marketing managers Charles Kraus and Charles Russell will share their insights into how to achieve those goals.

The goal is to create a scalable workflow that automates the content preparation and distribution process as much as possible, and the discussion will break this down into 5 key elements:

Evolving viewer expectations and what they mean for your video workflow

How to streamline delivery to a diversity of devices without sacrificing video quality

Key workflow components that can dramatically reduce re-buffering and latency

Strategies to secure your content and protect you from cyberthreats

Developing scalable processes that simplify operations and increase customer reach

The webinar will also include case studies of organizations that are successfuly meeting these challenges.

Register today for "Strategies to Optimize Your Online Video Workflow and Deliver Experiences That Wow".

Page 1