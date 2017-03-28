Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

INXPO STUDIO Moves From Flash to HTML5, Adds Multiple Presenter Capability

Webcasting platform automatically shifts speaker to a larger window, making it easier for viewers to see who's talking

On March 29, INXPO will launch version 13.3 of its webcasting platform, INXPO STUDIO. The new version replaces Flash with HTML5, adds the ability to present multiple speakers in the webcast, simplifies presenter controls, and adds other enhancements. According to one beta user, the updated system enables a superior, easier to deploy viewer experience that should expand the use of video in marketing and training webinars. INXPO will launch the product via a webinar to be held on March 29, at 2 p.m ET/11 a.m. PT.

I spoke about the upgrade with Danielle Belmont, senior online events manager at BNP Media, a B2B media company serving professionals across 50+ industries through magazines, custom media, eNewsletters, websites, conferences, events and market research. In her role, Belmont produces more than 200 events per year using the INXPO STUDIO, and has been testing the new system since January.

According to Belmont, transitioning from Flash to HTML5 was very significant as Flash created problems for both speakers and viewers that often required IT intervention before they could participate. The transition also allows mobile viewers to watch without downloading an app, which she feels will increase participation significantly. She reported that the system uses adaptive bitrate delivery, ensuring that mobile viewers can still view the presentation even when watching on Wi-Fi or cellular connections.

Belmont believes that the ability to present multiple speakers in the webinar simultaneously is a very strong new feature. Though other systems also enable this feature, INXPO STUDIO automatically shifts the person speaking into a larger window, which makes it easier for viewers to see who's talking.



INXPO Studio automatically shifts the person speaking into a larger window.

Also new is a picture-in-picture function that can insert a talking head video into a slide or even a screencam demo, which Belmont felt would be particularly useful for software demos and similar presentations. Finally, Belmont touted improvements to the presentation panel, including the new ability for webinar administrators to monitor the connection status of all speakers and viewers. If a viewer reports a bad experience, administrators can troubleshoot the issue in real time.

Overall, Belmont feels that the system enhancements could finally convince her customers to transition to video as the norm, rather than the exception. In 2016, for example, only about 1% of the webinars she produced for advertisers included video. Belmont strongly advocates the use of video, advising that, "putting a face with a product or service, and establishing eye contact, adds personality to the production and boosts its effectiveness. It's like a one-to-one sales call with 300 people at once." Belmont plans to build a marketing campaign around the use of video in BNP’s webinars, and expects the participation rate to increase significantly.

