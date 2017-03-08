Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

Vimeo Announces 360 Video Support and a Creator Marketplace

Aiming to demystify 360 video creation, Vimeo is offering educational tools to help people get started, as well as a sales channel for monetizing content.

Page 1

Video sharing site Vimeo is taking an early position in 360° video by announcing support through browsers, mobile apps, and some headsets. Creators can upload and sell their works through the site, and even learn to create them.

360° video creators can upload videos with up to 8k resolution. Videos can be viewed monoscopically (in a browser, where the viewer uses a mouse to pan around) or stereoscopically (in Vimeo's updated iOS and Android apps). Zeiss VR One, Samsung Gear VR, and Google Daydream headsets are supported at launch, with Oculus Rift and HTC Vive support coming soon. Safari and Internet Explorer browsers aren't supported. When uploading videos, creators can set the starting field of view and include a compass to help viewers orient themselves. Creators can also add metadata or calls-to-action, as they can with standard videos. The company's existing content guidelines apply to 360 videos, as well.

Vimeo Pro and Business members can monetize their 360° videos, keeping 90 percent of the price. They can set geographic restrictions so video are only available in set areas, and accept different currencies in different countries.

Vimeo has long offered educational tools for new creators, and it's extending this to 360 support. Creators will find 360° video lessons explaining pre-production, shooting, and editing. Those interested can begin exploring the 360 library with Vimeo's curated playlist.

Page 1