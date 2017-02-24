ComScore Adds Mobile YouTube Measurement to its Metrics
For many viewers, mobile devices are the only way they access YouTube videos. This move greatly expands views and reach for top creators.
Page 1
Filling a critical gap in its offerings, measurement specialist ComScore announced it now collects YouTube viewing data for mobile devices. For YouTube's top creators and partner networks, this is a huge step in growing monetization. Using December 2016 data, ComScore notes that YouTube's top 50 channels grow their reach by 218 percent on average with the inclusion of phone and tablet views, and viewing time grows by 380 percent. While 15 of YouTube's creators had 10 million views in December using only desktop numbers, 69 of them did when mobile views are added in.
For YouTube partner Vevo, most views come from mobile, notes Vevo director of audience research Roberto Santos. Some viewers only use mobile devices. He's happy ComScore is providing a more complete picture of the viewing audience.
Besides aiding content creators, the expansion helps media planners with campaign forecasting. Mobile YouTube data is now part of ComScore's Video Metrex report.
“Accounting for the huge share of viewing on mobile advances major measurement gaps," says Pete Stein, general manager at Fullscreen. “These improvements to YouTube’s video coverage in comScore help further validate audience viewing on mobile, emerging as consumers' primary screen.”
ComScore began measuring views on Roku devices in October 2016, and announced Video Metrix multi-platform measurement for the U.K. (which includes mobile YouTube measurement) earlier this week.
Page 1
Related Articles
With Xmedia, advertisers can see how campaigns reach targeted viewers on broadcast, cable, and online video platforms.
As the Adobe Summit begins in Las Vegas, Adobe debuts a platform for creating, marketing, and monetizing direct-to-consumer OTT video services, as well as a measurement partnership with ComScore.
Brands and publishers will be able to target viewers and measure results using the same campaign metrics they get with other platforms.