The Top 3 Developments Needed to Drive Mobile Video: Cartesian

While mobile video is taking off, it's largely taking off in the home. Operators and phone makers need to make changes for outside-the-home viewing to grow.

Mobile video viewing is growing sharply, but it's still largely confined to the home. There, the viewer has a Wi-Fi connection to rely on. Consulting services company Cartesian asked 370 mobile video professionals around the world what needs to change for mobile video to take off outside the home, as well. The top answers were an improved mobile infrastructure, the launch and support of 5G networks, and zero-rated video that doesn't count against data caps. If that's the case, real mobile video adoption is still several years away.

While network operators can do the most to spur mobile video adoption, phone makers also need to play a role. The report notes that phone battery life and charging times are also obstacles to outside-the-home viewing.

The survey looked at in-home viewing and found a different set of challenges for mobile. The biggest problem there is that phone are uncomfortable to hold for long periods of time. Viewers also disliked the audio and video experience and prefer watching programs as a family rather than individually. Battery life, mobile data caps, and network performance weren't strong concerns for in-home viewers.

The survey finds that phones are much more popular for in-home viewing in developing nations than in developed nations.

For more mobile video survey results, download the full report for free (registration required).

