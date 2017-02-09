Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Video: How to Choose a Video Platform in the Post-Flash Era

Viacom's Dan Balis examines the key capabilities and features of current online video players and platforms to help users make informed choices when migrating to a new player after the demise of Flash.

What capabilities should content owners consider when migrating their content to a new platform as Flash finally and fully goes by the wayside? Viacom's Dan Balis provides a handy matrix of features from the leading platforms and players to help you decide in this excerpt from his Streaming Media West presentation.

Dan Balis: These are some common player options. This is obviously not intended to be an exhaustive list, but these are all commonly used solutions. Whether they support adaptive bit rate streaming, the dash packaging versus HLS packaging. Whether or not there is DRM support.

This next column is Flash Fallback. This is so that if you have folks who are on older web browsers, they can still view the content. Finally, whether or not there's a version of the library for streaming on mobile web.

There are lots of differences, of course, between these players, but what's notable about this is how much you see in common. I've drawn a yellow box around the variations. I'm sure there are lots of caveats and things we can asterisk.

The question then becomes, how do we differentiate and establish something that's right for your business needs? Too much choice can be paralyzing. To establish product market fit requires an requires an assessment of needs, and ultimately, you want to do this in a really rigorous way so you can constrain your options and find the right player market fit.

