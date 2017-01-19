Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Encompass and Fastly Partner for Speedy Video File Delivery

Viewers expect a high level of service, whether they're watching on desktops or mobile devices. This partnership is intended to assure that quality.

Encompass Digital Media announced today that it formed a partnership with Fastly to add that company's rapid file transfer services to its own CloudStream and CloudVOD product lines.

Encompass provides video playout and distribution services for broadcast and online companies, while Fastly offers content delivery support.

According to Encompass, integrating Fastly into its over-the-top (OTT) solutions aimed at broadcasters, studios, and networks will improve the experience for viewers, allow for secure delivery of content, and increase business agility. Video buffering leads to viewers abandoning services, notes Chris Walters, the CEO of Encompass. Working with Fastly lets Encompass improve the viewing experience for live and on-demand video on desktops and mobile devices, he added.

Today's online viewers expect a high level of service, Encompass says, so providing high-quality access isn't a differentiator that improves revenue. This partnership is meant to reduce the complexity of rapid delivery, allowing clients to focus on service differentiators that will improve their bottom lines.

Fastly's service brings scale and a knowledge of the complete video ecosystem, says Fastly senior vice president of product Sean Leach. That lets it reduce video delivery costs while minimizing playback interruptions and time to first frame for multiscreen viewers, he says.

