THEOplayer: 2017 Online Video Industry Predictions

Server-side ad insertion will revolutionize online video, and combined with granular analytics creates the perfect storm for online video advertising

At a time when VR and 360 dominate the "what’s hot" predictions, talk about advertising as a key trend in 2017 may seem a little passé. That would however be missing a major paradigm shift in our industry. Dynamic ad insertion (DAI) has emerged as an increasingly important revenue stream for content providers the world over. Despite this, the current client-based approach to ad insert is often haphazard and lacks the personalization synonymous with other areas of the industry (VR as a prime example). Fundamentally it also limits the monetization possibilities.

Server-side ad insertion (SSAI), where ad cues get ingested and stitched together with the content, represents an opportunity to avoid ad blockers and as a result personalize the advertising experience. This makes advertising more relevant to viewers, while increasing the overall value of the impression. Combining with a granular analytical capability creates the "perfect storm" for online video advertising.

THEOplayer provides a broadcast-grade solution to telecom operators, broadcasters, and content producers to deliver a world-class viewer experience in HTML5 for server-side dynamic ad

insertion (DAI-for-HTML5). This will not only improve the short-term revenue prospects but also result in a much more intimate relationship with end customers (leading to more accurate promotion and service positioning). Through our partnership with companies such as Yospace for server-side ad insertion technology; and Nielsen (ID3), Conviva, and Nice People At Work (NPAW) for granular analytics, we are able to offer a complete solution which is set to fundamentally change the industry dynamics. The next 12 months promise to be extremely exciting, so we look forward to riding the wave.

