i2i Media: 2017 Online Video Industry Predictions

Look for more video from corporates, someone cracking streaming VR, and the slow demise of satellite TV as broadband takes over

Given my inability to predict the lottery numbers, it is always good to get some help from somebody who can predict the future.

Unfortunately, after the little dispute with Venezuelan customs over some white powder that I am sure was Talcum Powder, I am unable to call upon Hugo the Amazonian witch doctor who helped out so well last year.

Given this, there was no alternative but to ask the i2i techies for their predictions for 2017. Anyone who works with technicians knows that this is not so easy—try herding 35 cats into one room and getting them to speak English. However after a cold shower and lots of Zen focusing I realized that the magic solution was "fear" so I locked them in a room and produced a telephone warning them that anyone who didn't come up with a good idea would have to speak to a real client on the phone. To follow are their top thoughts:

• Much greater use of 7 x second "sight bites" (for You Tube adverts etc.).

• Much greater video take up by corporates such as the hotel chains and service companies, etc.

• Someone cracking streaming VR

• Use of live streaming as a requirement by insurance companies

• The slow demise of satellite TV (as broadband TV takes over)

• The re-emergence of scheduled TV, this time in the online environment

• Lots more tech companies to be purchased by the media giants (who are desperate to get a handle on the future)

