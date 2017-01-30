Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Epiphan Video: 2017 Online Video Industry Predictions

2017 will be the year of 4K live production and the year of live streaming done by everyone, from everywhere

With 2017 upon us, I’m foreseeing the year of 4K live production and the year where live streaming is done by everyone, from everywhere.

1. 4K live production In 2016 we saw YouTube and other CDNs begin to ingest live 4K content; a deluge of OTT services offering 4K transmission; and the introduction of two new 4K video gaming platforms. These drove consumer demand for 4K TVs and for higher bandwidth to view this data-rich content. Now 4K-capable, the masses are equipped to consume 4K live streamed events. Event centers will set themselves apart by offering dedicated bandwidth for 4K live streaming. And new products will enable everyone from conference organizers to vloggers and video gamers to live stream 4K video.

2. Live video, everywhere by everyone New live streaming services like Facebook Live and YouTube Live have whet consumers’ appetites for live video creation and consumption. In 2017 we'll see new products that up this game and let everyone create broadcast-quality live videos, effortlessly. For professional and corporate live streaming, new tools and products will simplify the live production process. Advanced live editing and automated clip selection will reduce the size of team needed to produce an event, while products that leverage the cloud will introduce simplified, inexpensive post-event editing, clip extraction and social media integration.

