Encompass Digital Media: 2017 Online Video Industry Predictions
Publishers need to focus on creating great content, leaving the behind-the-scenes technical details to proven managed service providers.
Today, increased competition from newer players in areas like OTT and VOD is forcing traditional broadcast companies to re-think strategies and adjust to modern viewing habits. For years, digital media companies came to consumers via technology first and content second. This model struggled to provide broadcast-quality content to a growing, built-in audience of younger, digital natives. That is no longer the case—Netflix and Amazon are great examples of companies spearheading the trend of producing broadcast-quality programming on digital platforms. Broadcast and cable providers now realize the need to offer traditional content digitally, but bringing content from the broadcast format to digital is an enormous and expensive undertaking.
Most executives in any industry would choose to devote more resources to core business functions that lead directly to monetization. Unfortunately, there are a lot of moving parts in running a successful company, many of which often go beyond areas of expertise, which then dig into employee time, resources and profits. Content must be available all the time, from anywhere, on any screen. Remaining competitive in this industry requires keeping up with content distribution methods and platforms that are increasingly complex and varied.
Forward-thinking media companies that recognize this shift have benefitted immensely from outsourcing difficult and constantly evolving technical operations to shared services partners like Encompass. It’s not the delivery that makes you special, it’s your content. Invest in YOUR differentiators. As a leading managed service provider in the industry, let Encompass handle the behind the scenes stuff like delivering media anywhere with broadcast-level quality. Focus instead on making killer, high-quality content that keeps you competitive and in demand while Encompass navigates you through an increasingly challenging environment. Ask what you can do now to ensure you can afford the next blockbuster when it comes. For more information, visit www.encompass.tv.
