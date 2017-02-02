Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Beamr: 2017 Online Video Industry Predictions

Network-crushing bandwidth growth means it's time to revisit H.264 and HEVC codec SDKs to get the most out of your encoding and delivery dollar.

2017 will be the year of network-crushing video bandwidth growth. H.264 has peaked, and it’s time for HEVC to power consumer expectations for better quality. The uncertainty of HEVC licensing set the industry back in 2016. But with more than 40 million TVs in the U.S. capable of decoding 4K HEVC content, and tens of millions of mobile devices containing HEVC decoders, 2017 will be the year distributors deploy services using HEVC. The move to HEVC will have a positive effect of increasing network capacity 1.3x while enabling higher resolution and better image quality using HDR.

The opportunity for multi-service operators and companies launching virtual TV services is to leapfrog their competitors on the vectors of quality and user experience. With major media brands launching OTT TV services, to compete in the market requires more than content. You must deliver the highest quality video with an equally great streaming experience.

The question then is how these new video encoding and optimization solutions will be delivered? There is a move away from hardware to software, from dedicated products to componentized, using best-of-breed codec SDKs, muxing, packaging, and DRM solutions.

This trend is enabling faster adoption of technologies and applications, a key to maintaining a lead position in the market. Based on the work Beamr is doing with service providers, platforms, and video distributors, this is a universal trend that we are seeing.

If you have dismissed SDK’s, it may be time to revisit that decision. With virtual and cloud-based architectures it is becoming easier to create a custom video workflow for any application. Beamr has been at the head of this trend with our H.264 and HEVC codec SDKs that are in use by the largest and most demanding brands, streaming companies, and vendors in the industry.

