Beamr: 2017 Online Video Industry Predictions
Network-crushing bandwidth growth means it's time to revisit H.264 and HEVC codec SDKs to get the most out of your encoding and delivery dollar.
Page 1
2017 will be the year of network-crushing video bandwidth growth. H.264 has peaked, and it’s time for HEVC to power consumer expectations for better quality. The uncertainty of HEVC licensing set the industry back in 2016. But with more than 40 million TVs in the U.S. capable of decoding 4K HEVC content, and tens of millions of mobile devices containing HEVC decoders, 2017 will be the year distributors deploy services using HEVC. The move to HEVC will have a positive effect of increasing network capacity 1.3x while enabling higher resolution and better image quality using HDR.
The opportunity for multi-service operators and companies launching virtual TV services is to leapfrog their competitors on the vectors of quality and user experience. With major media brands launching OTT TV services, to compete in the market requires more than content. You must deliver the highest quality video with an equally great streaming experience.
The question then is how these new video encoding and optimization solutions will be delivered? There is a move away from hardware to software, from dedicated products to componentized, using best-of-breed codec SDKs, muxing, packaging, and DRM solutions.
This trend is enabling faster adoption of technologies and applications, a key to maintaining a lead position in the market. Based on the work Beamr is doing with service providers, platforms, and video distributors, this is a universal trend that we are seeing.
If you have dismissed SDK’s, it may be time to revisit that decision. With virtual and cloud-based architectures it is becoming easier to create a custom video workflow for any application. Beamr has been at the head of this trend with our H.264 and HEVC codec SDKs that are in use by the largest and most demanding brands, streaming companies, and vendors in the industry.
See the rest of the 2017 Streaming Media Executive Predictions in the related articles below, or download the entire batch here.
Page 1
Related Articles
We'll see more of the same in 2017, and that's a good thing—the people in our industry are changing the world one algorithm, one pixel, and one patent at a time.
Publishers need to focus on creating great content, leaving the behind-the-scenes technical details to proven managed service providers.
From education to healthcare, it is critical that workers keep up with new products, regulations, and research. Video is the answer.
2017 will be the year of ubiquitous streaming, as low-cost, high-powered streaming solutions become even more pervasive.
Subscription monetization is viable, and ad insertion is become more effective and less costly, leading to what will be a banner year for online video revenue generation.
2017 will be the year of 4K live production and the year of live streaming done by everyone, from everywhere
Look for more video from corporates, someone cracking streaming VR, and the slow demise of satellite TV as broadband takes over
Flash is dying, and HLS and DASH can't offer the same low latency as RTMP. New technologies offer low-latency streaming
Live streaming will be the big story of 2017, and OTT is now superseding IPTV. New 4K encoders and decoders for contribution and OTT are helping to make it all happen.
Server-side ad insertion will revolutionize online video, and combined with granular analytics creates the perfect storm for online video advertising
2017 is going to be the year of experimentation for live video on social platforms. Facebook Live is leading the way, but other platforms are catching up.