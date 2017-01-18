19% of Consumers Who Pirate Would Stop if Educated About Damages
Many consumers don't realize video piracy is a crime and, thanks to increasingly sophisticated pirate sites, others don't know what offers are legitimate.
Page 1
According to a survey commissioned by streaming security company Irdeto, 74 percent of U.S. adults understand that producing and sharing pirated video content is illegal. On the flip side, that means an astonishing 1 in 4 adults doesn't realize video piracy is a crime.
Irdeto's data focuses attention on the fact that many who pirate are somehow not aware they're doing something wrong. The survey also found that 69 percent know streaming and downloading pirated content is illegal.
"It's still a big, big portion of the population," says Lawrence Low, vice president of business development and sales with Irdeto. "I think this may point to the pervasiveness of piracy and the continual challenge to maintain an education campaign. The problem has been around for many years. Content creators have put a lot of attention into it, but piracy isn't a static problem. The pirates innovate, as well."
The survey was created by YouGov, which questioned 1190 U.S. adults between December 29 and January 3 about video piracy. The survey has a margin of error of 2 to 3 percent, depending on the question.
Low sees the stats as proof there's high awareness by consumers that pirating video is illegal, and a good foundation for building awareness campaigns.
Nearly one in three—32 percent—admit to watching pirated video content. Of that group, 19 percent would stop consuming pirated video if made aware that doing so has a negative impact on studios' ability to create new material.
Today's pirates are increasingly sophisticated, and it's not always clear to consumers which services are legitimate and which are illegal. Pirate sites offer multiple channels and carry ads for legitimate brands.
When asked what content they're most interested in watching, people who admit to pirating video said TV series (24 percent), movies currently in theaters (24 percent), content coming out on DVD and Blu-ray (18 percent), live sports (10 percent), and original content from Netflix, Hulu, and other OTT services (9 percent).
"That points to where the consumer demand is and the product offerings that are getting traction," Low says. "Hence the attraction of Netflix, where you can stream full series online. There is legitimate industry response to providing the kind of content that consumers are looking to acquire through streaming media."
The popularity of piracy for current movies has studios considering the need to innovate. Offering streamed access to current movies would anger theater owners, but some plans would cut those owners into the profits.
For Irdeto, the possibility of early online releases raises the need for bulletproof security.
"If you're opening new windows, make sure you have a robust, reliable, renewable security solution so you don't impact your other businesses," Low advised.
Page 1
Related Articles
Full-service platform offers multi-device delivery and a range of social engagement features.
Irdeto's ActiveCloak for Media platform gains piracy search and protection features with acquisition.
Streaming a huge variety of premium sporting events, movies, and TV shows to the living room is shockingly easy and inexpensive, Irdeto shows.
Video piracy is widespread, but there's no consensus on how big the problem is or the best response to it. Are the biggest media companies in Hollywood throwing their money away trying to fight it?
A survey finds that 69 percent of young adults use some form of video piracy, and 24 percent think that certain types of piracy are actually legal.
E-commerce sites including Amazon, eBay, and Alibaba have millions of listings for products that let consumers subscribe to pirate online video platforms.