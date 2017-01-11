Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

Playmaker and iStreamPlanet Announce Long-Term Partnership

The name BAMTech didn't come up in the companies' statement, but competition from the MLB spin-off has everything to do with it.

Page 1

Can anything stop the sports streaming juggernaut of BAMTech? Perhaps the combined talents of Playmaker Media and iStreamPlanet.

The two companies announced they've formed a long-term partnership to create live streaming over-the-top (OTT) and video on-demand (VOD) experiences for major sport leagues. The statement didn't detail how long the agreement will last or what each company will provide.

Playmaker and iStreamPlanet (which is owned by Turner ) have a history of collaboration, working together on multiple Olympic Games and Super Bowls.

“This is a natural fit as the assets of each company complement the other, providing the most robust offering for customers," says Eric Black, CTO for NBC Sports Group Digital.

Playmaker launched in March 2016 as a way to promote NBC's live streaming abilities and compete against BAMTech, which was spun off from MLB Advanced Media in August 2015. The partnership with iStreamPlanet adds a little more weight to what Playmaker can offer customers. Together, they're pitching a full-service offering, including signal acquisition, content management, content protection, editorial workflow management, streaming, advertising, online shopping, analytics, and custom-made app experiences.

“The market needs an alternative solution to BAMTech,” said Mio Babic, CEO and founder of iStreamPlanet, quoted on Sports Business Daily. “It’s the only game in town outside of NeuLion… The market really needs a competitive solution.”

Playmaker signed the International Olympic Committee for its first outside client, and handled live election season streaming for NBC News.

Page 1