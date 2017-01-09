Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

CES 2017: Niche Players Make a Rush to OTT, Says Brightcove

Thanks to low cost solutions, such as Brightcove's template-based OTT Flow, smaller media companies are creating their own niche SVOD offerings

Tier 2 and 3 broadcasters and niche players are flocking to over-the-top delivery, says Brightcove. The subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) market is now affordable enough that there's little barrier to entry.

Brightcove points to the SVOD apps recently launched by its customer CRTV as proof. CRTV is a right-leaning political site, and it signed on with Brightcove to create multiplatform apps for a new SVOD offering.

In April 2016, Brightcove launched OTT Flow, its low-cost template-driven solution for creating and hosting OTT services. While CRTV didn't use OTT Flow (it's using Brightcove's VideoCloud as part of a multiplatform strategy), many others have including Farm Journal Media, Omnia Media, and MacFit, which all signed in Q4.

OTT Flow service costs $10,000 per month for ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) or $15,000 per month for subscription video-on-demand (SVOD), and provides apps for Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire, and more. That makes an OTT channel affordable to companies that previously would have been priced out of the broadcast market. OTT Flow promises to have a service up and running in 30 days.

Lowe's has also worked with Brightcove to create an OTT play, one targeted at millennials. In a case study on Brightcove site, the company reports viewers spent over 12 million minutes with the brand during the first season.

