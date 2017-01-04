Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

CES 2017: Sony Announces 3 Bravia OLED Sets, No Speakers Required

The screen is the speaker for the Bravia OLED A1E series where the image itself vibrates to produce the audio, possible thanks to a slimmer design.

After a few years of disappointing CES press conferences, Sony kept it short and sweet today. "Bravia is synonymous with quality," said Sony Corporation president and CEO Kazuo Hirai, before announcing that Sony is will release three Bravia OLED models this year. Powered by an X1 Extreme 4K HDR processor, the three models in the A1E series will offer slim styling and extraordinary brightness, he added.

One big surprise to the OLEDs is the lack of speakers. These three are created from an acoustic surface, Hirai said, meaning that the screen itself is the speaker. The display vibrates to produce sound. This speakerless creation is made possible because the slim OLED sets don't need backlighting.

The A1E series also includes Android TV functionality for accessing movies, music, photos, games, search, and apps. Built-in Chromecast support lets owners easily send content from a phone or tablet.

Sony is adding Dolby Vision support to its Z90, A1E, and X94/93E series for richer visuals. "This, ladies and gentlemen, is really exciting stuff," Hirai assured the crowd.

Other announcements include VPL-VZ1000ES Ultra-Short Throw laser light projector, a second-generation 4K HDR home theater system; the HT-ST5000, a soundbar that supports Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio; and the UBP-X800 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player, which can play UHD discs and stream 4K movies.

Kazuo Hirai

