CES 2017: For Panasonic, Imaging Is a Mickey Mouse Business

Panasonic signs with the Magic Kingdom, while its flagship Lumix GH5 offers professional features, such as 4K 60p/50p video recording, for under $2K.

Some CES presentations dazzle with star power, but it will be hard to top today's Panasonic press conference. None other than that ageless rodent Mickey Mouse took the stage to highlight the partnership between Panasonic and Disney's North American theme parks. Panasonic Imaging Systems is the Official Projection Technology of Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Its high-brightness projectors will help Disney delight guests for many years to come. This isn't Panasonic's first entry to Disney parks, however, as its projectors are already used in the Finding Nemo ride in Disneyland and the Haunted Mansion in the Magic Kingdom, among several others. Panasonic technology will also make the upcoming Disney's Animal Kingdom Avatar attraction an immersive experience.

On stage, Mickey was silent but seemed pleased.

Panasonic also unveiled the Lumix GH5, its latest flagship camera. The mirrorless GH5 can record 4K 60p/50p video and snap 6K photos. Thanks to its Digital Live MOS sensor, it captures 25 percent more pixels than the GH4. Blurriness is reduced thanks to improved 5-axis Dual Image Stabilization. Video creators can switch between MOV, MP4, AVDHD Progressive, and AVCHD at multiple frame rates. There's no recording time limit for 4K and FHD (Full HD) video.

Noting that the GH5 includes features found in $10,000 professional models, Michael Moskowitz, president of Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company, said Panasonic delivers "accessible products to enhance customers' lives."

The Lumix GH5 (body only) will go on sale in late March for $1,999.99.

