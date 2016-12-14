Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Viewers Overwhelmingly Want a la Carte TV Channel Selection

Will pay TV providers finally offer a la cart selection in 2017? PwC say it would win back dissatisfied cord-cutters and cord-nevers.

Ten channels are enough. When surveyed by PwC, 83 percent of current pay TV subscribers said they wanted a la carte channel selection, and most of them want only ten channels is their monthly package.

PwC released its fourth Videoquake report, where it tracks changing TV viewing habits. The report suggests that offering a la carte options—something no TV provider currently does—would build interest among cord-cutters and cord-nevers: 48 percent of cord-cutters and 41 percent of cord-nevers would subscribe to a pay TV package if they could pick their own channels.

The report looks at mobile viewing, as well, finding that young viewers are especially bullish on small screens: 90 percent of 18- to 24-year-olds watch video on a mobile device. While short-clips lead on mobile, 62 percent of that same demo watches full TV shows on their phones. Mobile isn't limited to the young, however, as 60 percent of all viewers say their phone is now their primary place for watching video. PwC found that 76 percent report watching more video on their phones now than they did a year ago.

Look for phone viewing to continue growing. Consumers said they'd watch even more mobile video if their phone had a bigger screen (45 percent), lower data costs (42 percent), faster loading (41 percent), and more Wi-Fi availability (36 percent).

For more results, look at this illustrated summary or view the full report.

