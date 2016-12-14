Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

D.C., Delaware, Utah Enjoy Fastest Connection Speeds in the U.S.

Akamai's State of the Internet report for Q3 2016 shows South Korea holding onto its global lead, although it's slipping and Hong Kong is ready to take its place.

The average global internet connection speed is 6.3 Mbps, reports Akamai's Q3 2016 State of the Internet report. That's a return to where it was during the Q1 report, after a momentary dip in the Q2 report dropped it to 6.1 Mbps. It's also a year-over-year improvement of 21 percent.

South Korea is again the country with the fastest average connection speed at 26.3 Mbps. That's a 2.5 percent quarter-over-quarter decline. The rest of the top 10, in order, are Hong Kong, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Singapore, Japan, Finland, Netherlands, and Latvia. Of that group, Singapore and Japan showed the most improvement this quarter. The United States is the 12th fastest country, which is impressive as it came in 17th in Q2. The U.S. had an average speed of 16.3 Mbps, showing a 6.8 percent quarter-over-quarter improvement.

Within the United States, the District of Columbia again has the highest average connection speed. Akamai clocked it at 24.8 Mbps. It's followed by Delaware, Utah, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. The state with the strongest year-over-year gain is Alaska with a 43 percent increase.

Only 7 states have half of their average connections at 15 Mbps or above, the minimum standard for 4K video streaming. This shows growth, as only 4 state met that level in Q2.

Data from the report is available at the State of the Internet section of the Akamai site.

