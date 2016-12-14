Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

Adobe Launches Primetime Planning Platform for Streamed Video Ads

With the TV Media Management platform, broadcasters and agencies can forecast demographic availability for IP content months in advance.

Page 1

Now that broadcasters stream their content to every screen, they'd like to make a little money off it. That's what Adobe has heard from clients, and it's why the company created TV Media Management (TVMM), a platform within Adobe Primetime that lets ad buyers target specific niche viewers and ad sellers forecast with greater accuracy how many views they can supply in demos several months in advance. At launch, the platform is limited to episodic TV shows, movies, and live sports streamed online.

While TV ratings have declined for several high profile events, such as NFL games, the Oscars, and the Olympics, overall views have been going up thanks to online streaming, explains Campbell Foster, director of product marketing for Adobe Primetime. The problem now is that ad loads and ad compensation for IP-delivered video haven't caught up with broadcast. Adobe hopes to solve that with TVMM.

The platform tackles two areas: ad planning and yield optimization. The planning and forecasting area gives media sellers granular insights into the future availability of specific audiences at specific times. Buyers want to guarantee niche segments perhaps nine months out, and with TVMM sellers can predict availability with 90 percent confidence, Foster says. The platform even works in environments that don't support cookies, such as Roku.

TVMM handles yield optimization by helping reduce media waste. When broadcasters deliver more views for a show than they predicted, those are views they could have monetized. TVMM helps with accurate planning. For a major broadcaster, reducing waste by 5 percent is serious money, Foster says. In beta testing, TVMM reduced waste by 25 to 30 percent.

TVMM is available now, and can be used by Adobe Primetime customers already onboard with Analytics or Audience Manager. MVPDs have been especially interested, Foster says. Customers who want a closer look can arrange a demo at CES.

"For the first time, we're enabling media sellers to forecast and plan campaigns against specific audiences on all of their digital inventory," Foster adds. "This is the first platform built from the ground up to monetize live linear and on-demand content."

The TVMM forecasting interface

Page 1